apartments with pool
172 Apartments for rent in Trinity, FL with pool
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,244
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.
Results within 1 mile of Trinity
10800 Torino Drive 2
10800 Torino Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Great Trinity location at a happy price - Property Id: 282853 Great Trinity location. Minutes to Palm Harbor and New Port Richey. New Home Goods and Sprouts market.
Results within 5 miles of Trinity
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Villages of Wesmere
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02
1236 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo FL! - Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo. Inside washer and dryer, and screened-in lanai with a view of private wooded conservation. Exterior storage closet.
Uni Ville
4515 Poole Street
4515 Poole Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1024 sqft
4515 Poole Street Available 08/01/20 Newly Refreshed 3/1/1 in New Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. New Baths, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Inside and Out. Backyard is Fenced.
Flor-a-mar
5044 Bonito Dr
5044 Bonito Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Fully furnished waterfront rental - Property Id: 77397 FULLY FURNISHED Waterside Home 2 beds, 2 baths, pool, boat dock and car port Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
5402 Merkin Pl
5402 Merkin Place, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2665 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4/3/3/pool in quiet area / good schools - Property Id: 130985 This gorgeous 4/3/3 pool home sits on 1/3 of an acre with a fully fenced back and side yard. Lawn and pool service included.
Holiday Lake Villas Condominiums
3816 Staysail Ln
3816 Staysail Lane, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1270 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 BACK ON THE MARKET to see this 55+ communities lovely upstairs 2 bedroom condo located in Holiday Lakes. A 55 + Senior Community. This spacious second floor condo has a wonderful view of the lake.
8309 Night Owl Court
8309 Night Owl Court, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,045
2213 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.
9611 Midiron Ct.
9611 Midiron Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! – Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Don’t worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.
8634 GREAT EGRET TRACE
8634 Great Egret Trail, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
GREAT AREA!! Luxury Townhome for lease that you have been looking for in a great area near everything. Looking to lease for a yr or 2?This Townhome has 2 Large Bedrooms & 2 Baths with Living and dining Space plus large Kitchen under 1176 sq feet.
Imperial Embassy Condo
4747 AZALEA DRIVE
4747 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
952 sqft
QUIET 55 PLUS COMMUNITY - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Looking for JULY MOVE - IN? No problem! Just reduced to $820 for immediate occupancy, come and get it before it's gone! $1,650 total to move-in (1st months rent plus
7837 HARDWICK DRIVE
7837 Hardwick Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
Available NOW for move in! Beautiful 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom CORNER Condo with 1025 sq feet located in the Millpond Estate community off of State rd 54 in New Port Richey (outskirt of Trinity FL).
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.
Sunnybrook Condominiums
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.
5242 Opal Lane
5242 Opal Lane, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This ground floor condo located in the heart of The beautiful Gulf Harbors community. Great area for work and play.
