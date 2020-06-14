Apartment List
/
FL
/
trinity
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:31 AM

166 Apartments for rent in Trinity, FL with garage

Trinity apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9613 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9589 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
Luxury maintenance free living at its best in the Heart of Trinity Florida! Capture the essence of Sunny Florida with this wonderful 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage Townhome.
Results within 1 mile of Trinity

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
10134 Balcony Street
10134 Balcony Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3200 DELAND STREET
3200 Deland Street, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3183 sqft
PRIME LOCATION IN GREAT COMMUNITY! Come and see this 2 story former model home 'The Annabelle'-This home is unique with a garage loft apartment great for the college student or the in-laws.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10126 RINGLING STREET
10126 Ringling Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1629 sqft
You will love this home with a two-car garage! Relax on the covered porch in the front and a screened-in porch in the back of the house. The fully equipped kitchen looks out into the open living areas with durable vinyl plank flooring.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11742 LAKE BOULEVARD
11742 Lake Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2334 sqft
Move-in ready rental in the popular Trinity area available 7/10/2020. This home is 2334 sq ft., has 4 BD, 2.5 BA, separate dining space and loft/game room. Grand 2-story foyer. Great amount of living space with open floor concept.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2721 MANNING DRIVE
2721 Manning Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2153 sqft
Fantastic 2152 sq ft 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage with remote openers. NEW carpet installed throughout this 3 way split home. Archways, plant shelves and niches throughout. Formal living room and formal dining room with chandelier.

1 of 36

Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
3046 Alachua Place
3046 Alachua Place, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1632 sqft
Located in the Longleaf community, fenced yard. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. It also has 9 foot ceilings crown molding, along with many additional features like French doors, built blinds.
Results within 5 miles of Trinity
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
55 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
15 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
43 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Holiday Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
3208 BROMPTON DRIVE
3208 Brompton Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1432 sqft
Nice, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in popular Holiday Lake Estates subdivision. This home has tile & laminate flooring throughout making it ideal for cleaning and EZ on allergies.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
3503 Oakhurst Dr
3503 Oakhurst Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
992 sqft
Call Kim Bramer at 727-251-8407. Come see this adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage with a fenced yard. It is light and bright with tile floors throughout. The home also has a family room with lots of windows.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
4312 Westwood Dr
4312 Westwood Drive, Beacon Square, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2022 sqft
Brand new floors just put in! Spacious split floorplan w/living room and dining room combination, updated kitchen with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher, breakfast bar overlooking the family room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3649 Modesto St
3649 Modesto Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1022 sqft
Beautiful home located in Seven Springs/Michell school district. 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath home features an open floor plan with tile floors throughout out and laminate in bedrooms, kitchen has newer cabinets and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1470 Long Spur
1470 Long Spur, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
669 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1506 HILLVIEW LANE
1506 Hillview Ln, Tarpon Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2158 sqft
This very spacious townhome is neutral & upscale. Plenty of room with 3 BR, 2.5 baths PLUS a bonus room upstairs for an office space, playroom, second family TV room....

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4920 Phoenix Avenue
4920 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 2BA Holiday home is move-in ready with nothing to do but start relaxing! Enjoy the maintenance free landscaping and open floor plan with lots of room to spread out in 1104 sq. ft. of living space.
City Guide for Trinity, FL

"Golf combines two favorite American pastimes; taking long walks and hitting things with a stick," said satirist and writer P.J. O'Rourke, who stumbled upon this thought while in Trinity, Florida.

Named after Trinity Bible College of Florida, which relocated here in the late 1980s, Trinity evolved into a successful master-planned community with its carefully incorporated living spaces and mixed-amenities lifestyle. If your routine consists of lounging in luscious parts, browsing the shops a stone's throw from your driveway, or building your business by networking on the links, Trinity is the town for you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Trinity, FL

Trinity apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Trinity 1 BedroomsTrinity 2 BedroomsTrinity 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTrinity 3 BedroomsTrinity Accessible Apartments
Trinity Apartments with BalconyTrinity Apartments with GarageTrinity Apartments with GymTrinity Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTrinity Apartments with Parking
Trinity Apartments with PoolTrinity Apartments with Washer-DryerTrinity Dog Friendly ApartmentsTrinity Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL
Brooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College