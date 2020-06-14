166 Apartments for rent in Trinity, FL with garage
"Golf combines two favorite American pastimes; taking long walks and hitting things with a stick," said satirist and writer P.J. O'Rourke, who stumbled upon this thought while in Trinity, Florida.
Named after Trinity Bible College of Florida, which relocated here in the late 1980s, Trinity evolved into a successful master-planned community with its carefully incorporated living spaces and mixed-amenities lifestyle. If your routine consists of lounging in luscious parts, browsing the shops a stone's throw from your driveway, or building your business by networking on the links, Trinity is the town for you! See more
Trinity apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.