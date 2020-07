Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access online portal package receiving courtyard 24hr maintenance cats allowed lobby new construction trash valet

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You deserve the best in life. Find it at Trinity Exchange. No matter what type of adventures you desire, our stylish resort-inspired community provides the perfect home base for your unique lifestyle. Were situated minutes from the trendiest restaurants, boutiques and nightlife. Chill out in the zero-entry pool, and rev up in the coffee cafe. Grill out with friends at the outdoor kitchen area. Get fit in the 24-hour gym, and explore walking trails in the park. Live for the moment and design the life that you envision.