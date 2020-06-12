/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
191 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Trinity, FL
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Fox Wood
2041 LARKSPUR COURT
2041 Larkspur Court, Trinity, FL
Welcome to Fox Wood of Trinity. A beautifully landscaped gated community that offers a playground, a large open pavilion, and plenty of picnic tables to enjoy the great outdoors.
9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9613 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2.
9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9589 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
Luxury maintenance free living at its best in the Heart of Trinity Florida! Capture the essence of Sunny Florida with this wonderful 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage Townhome.
Results within 1 mile of Trinity
3554 Pickerell Place
3554 Pickerell Place, Pasco County, FL
EXQUISITE LONGLEAF HOME Surrounded by conservation and a half-acre fishing pond this unbelievably special property boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms with 2500 square feet of living space over two floors designed with extra windows to reveal
10134 Balcony Street
10134 Balcony Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
3200 DELAND STREET
3200 Deland Street, Pasco County, FL
PRIME LOCATION IN GREAT COMMUNITY! Come and see this 2 story former model home 'The Annabelle'-This home is unique with a garage loft apartment great for the college student or the in-laws.
10126 RINGLING STREET
10126 Ringling Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1629 sqft
You will love this home with a two-car garage! Relax on the covered porch in the front and a screened-in porch in the back of the house. The fully equipped kitchen looks out into the open living areas with durable vinyl plank flooring.
11742 LAKE BOULEVARD
11742 Lake Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
Move-in ready rental in the popular Trinity area available 7/10/2020. This home is 2334 sq ft., has 4 BD, 2.5 BA, separate dining space and loft/game room. Grand 2-story foyer. Great amount of living space with open floor concept.
2721 MANNING DRIVE
2721 Manning Drive, Pasco County, FL
Fantastic 2152 sq ft 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage with remote openers. NEW carpet installed throughout this 3 way split home. Archways, plant shelves and niches throughout. Formal living room and formal dining room with chandelier.
3046 Alachua Place
3046 Alachua Place, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1632 sqft
Located in the Longleaf community, fenced yard. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. It also has 9 foot ceilings crown molding, along with many additional features like French doors, built blinds.
Results within 5 miles of Trinity
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
4920 Phoenix Avenue
4920 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 2BA Holiday home is move-in ready with nothing to do but start relaxing! Enjoy the maintenance free landscaping and open floor plan with lots of room to spread out in 1104 sq. ft. of living space.
4653 Darlington Road
4653 Darlington Road, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1292 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now**** Updated 3BR 2BA Holiday home features ceramic tile flooring, an open floor plan and a converted third bedroom. Enjoy an easy commute to Tampa, Clearwater and Suncoast Parkway. Deposit determined by credit score.
6200 Central Avenue
6200 Central Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
Reduced! *** Available Now*** Charming, 4BR 2BA New Port Richey ranch home has it all including a private fenced yard with a patio great for outdoor entertaining, a fully applianced sunny kitchen with ceramic tile floors throughout for easy
5023 THAMES DR
5023 Thames Place, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1227 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY - ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY, MAHOGANY SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, DOUBLE SINK VANITY GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH WITH SHAKER CABINET IN
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE CONVERSION, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING
5028 Farnsworth Lane
5028 Farnsworth Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1654 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
3155 SEVEN SPRINGS BLVD
3155 Seven Springs Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1127 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, FULLY RENOVATED GARAGE CONVERSION WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.
3133 Payne St
3133 Payne Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1134 sqft
3 Bedroom/1 Bath Pool Home in Seven Springs- Pet Friendly! - NO CARPET! Tile Throughout the Home Open Living/ Dining Area Spacious Kitchen with Matching Appliance, Including a Dishwasher! Ceiling Fan/ Lights in Every Bedroom Fenced Back
