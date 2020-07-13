/
pet friendly apartments
141 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Trinity, FL
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,244
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.
Results within 1 mile of Trinity
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
10134 Balcony Street
10134 Balcony Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10800 Torino Drive 2
10800 Torino Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Great Trinity location at a happy price - Property Id: 282853 Great Trinity location. Minutes to Palm Harbor and New Port Richey. New Home Goods and Sprouts market.
Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
3046 Alachua Place
3046 Alachua Place, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1632 sqft
Located in the Longleaf community, fenced yard. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. It also has 9 foot ceilings crown molding, along with many additional features like French doors, built blinds.
Results within 5 miles of Trinity
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
200 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1309 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
46 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
37 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated July 10 at 09:02pm
4 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$634
1 Bedroom
$779
2 Bedrooms
$899
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
54 Units Available
Villages of Wesmere
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Uni Ville
4515 Poole Street
4515 Poole Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1024 sqft
4515 Poole Street Available 08/01/20 Newly Refreshed 3/1/1 in New Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. New Baths, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Inside and Out. Backyard is Fenced.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orangewood Village
2527 CHANCERY DR
2527 Chancery Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1119 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME - HOLIDAY FL - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM, NEWLY RENOVATED HOME, KITCHEN & BATHS ALL WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH HAVE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND AN EAT IN KITCHEN, TILE THROUGHOUT THE
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 106
5432 Cheri Court, Elfers, FL
Studio
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Efficiency in New Port Richey - Rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY INCLUDED) - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5949 Chicory Ct, New Port
5949 Chicory Court, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1350 sqft
The house is in the old part of the city, 5 minutes walk, from the turn to Main Street. This part of the city was built 1984. If you want something new, something modern then you should look elsewhere. Nice outdoors space, the comfy beds.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Lake Villas Condominiums
3816 Staysail Ln
3816 Staysail Lane, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1270 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 BACK ON THE MARKET to see this 55+ communities lovely upstairs 2 bedroom condo located in Holiday Lakes. A 55 + Senior Community. This spacious second floor condo has a wonderful view of the lake.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Virginia City
4209 Mesa Dr
4209 Mesa Drive, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1170 sqft
HURRY, move-in by July 15th and receive September rent for Free! Beautiful and roomy 3BR 2BA home features an open floor plan of living and dining rooms.
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Lake Estates
1306 VIKING DRIVE
1306 Viking Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1136 sqft
Lovely 2 bed 2 bath home with garage in sought after Holiday Lakes community. Bonus room would make a great office. Bring your dog to let them run in the fenced back yard. Close to Tarpon Springs sponge docks and Fred Howard Park, and Sunset Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Oaks Hills
5023 THAMES DR
5023 Thames Place, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1227 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY - ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY, MAHOGANY SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, DOUBLE SINK VANITY GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH WITH SHAKER CABINET IN
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orangewood Village
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT
