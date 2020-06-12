/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
142 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Trinity, FL
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1120 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1071 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Trinity
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
10800 Torino Drive 2
10800 Torino Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1216 sqft
Great Trinity location at a happy price - Property Id: 282853 Great Trinity location. Minutes to Palm Harbor and New Port Richey. New Home Goods and Sprouts market.
Results within 5 miles of Trinity
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
16 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
38 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1117 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1130 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
54 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Colonial Hills
1 Unit Available
3525 ODOM DRIVE
3525 Odom Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1128 sqft
Finishing up a Full Custom Remodel. Will be ready for move in July 1st. This house features 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with a closed-in Air Conditioned BONUS Florida Room (dent/office space) and 1 car garage.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jasmine Hills
1 Unit Available
6615 Crossbow Ln
6615 Crossbow Lane, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1082 sqft
Call Ken Welch at 727-642-5860 for more information. This adorable two-bedroom two bath home offers spacious bedrooms, a large dining/living area room with a pass-through window from the kitchen. There is a tiled lanai off the living room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Holiday Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
1209 NORMANDY BOULEVARD
1209 Normandy Boulevard, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1144 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN THE HOLIDAY LAKE ESTATES COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Holiday Lake Villas Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3816 STAYSAIL LANE
3816 Staysail Lane, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1270 sqft
Call to see this lovely upstairs 2 bedroom condo located in Holiday Lakes. A 55 + Senior Community. This spacious second floor condo has a wonderful view of the lake.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE
1250 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
871 sqft
Call to see this spacious corner unit. Lots of natural light. Beautiful new flooring and fresh paint. Ceiling fans in each room and a relaxing screened patio across from the heated pool. 2 bedrooms with plenty of space for king size bed.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1 Unit Available
1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02
1236 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo FL! - Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo. Inside washer and dryer, and screened-in lanai with a view of private wooded conservation. Exterior storage closet.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1 Unit Available
1182 Pine Ridge Circle W. Unit E3
1182 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1040 sqft
Short-Term 2BR/2BA Furnished Condo in Peaceful Pine Ridge - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 3-12 months SHORT-TERM RENTAL. Live the relaxed Floridian lifestyle in this beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
La Villa Gardens
1 Unit Available
3411 Paloma Dr.
3411 Paloma Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1388 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Holiday Home - You are viewing a beautifully maintained home that boasts an open floorplan, tile and laminate throughout, renovated bathrooms, washer/dryer hookups, and a screened in lanai.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3625 MONTICELLO ST
3625 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Seasonal Rental!! 2/2/1 Holiday - Season rental in Holiday. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 baths with one car garage. Home is centrally located close to US 19. Includes utilities and is fully furnished.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sunnybrook Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4739 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4739 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ active community. Community is beautifully maintained, mature landscaping, makes for nice for walking or bike riding with scenic ponds.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
4337 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
768 sqft
CORNER UNIT, NOW AVAILABLE! Furnished 2-bedroom, bath and a half condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. Private corner, end unit features large floor to ceiling windows overlooking the front patio.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sunnybrook Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Tahitian Homes
1 Unit Available
3851 BEECHWOOD DRIVE
3851 Beechwood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
948 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4832 JASPER DRIVE
4832 Jasper Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
Wonderful waterfront community, This is a beautifully furnished condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is ready to be rented today.
