69 Apartments for rent in Trinity, FL with hardwood floors

"Golf combines two favorite American pastimes; taking long walks and hitting things with a stick," said satirist and writer P.J. O'Rourke, who stumbled upon this thought while in Trinity, Florida.

Named after Trinity Bible College of Florida, which relocated here in the late 1980s, Trinity evolved into a successful master-planned community with its carefully incorporated living spaces and mixed-amenities lifestyle. If your routine consists of lounging in luscious parts, browsing the shops a stone's throw from your driveway, or building your business by networking on the links, Trinity is the town for you! See more