Apartment List
/
FL
/
trinity
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

69 Apartments for rent in Trinity, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Trinity renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
11 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9613 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9589 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
Luxury maintenance free living at its best in the Heart of Trinity Florida! Capture the essence of Sunny Florida with this wonderful 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage Townhome.
Results within 1 mile of Trinity

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
3554 Pickerell Place
3554 Pickerell Place, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
2500 sqft
EXQUISITE LONGLEAF HOME Surrounded by conservation and a half-acre fishing pond this unbelievably special property boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms with 2500 square feet of living space over two floors designed with extra windows to reveal
Results within 5 miles of Trinity
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
43 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
47 W Tarpon Ave Unit 1
47 West Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
546 sqft
Lovely 1/1 in downtown Tarpon Springs - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. One bedroom, one bath, located on the 1st floor of a vintage building, right on the main street in downtown Tarpon Springs.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,506
752 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 226425 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Huge 1x1 w/ walk in shower, expansive kitchen. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
5768 COLONIAL DR
5768 Colonial Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1392 sqft
3/2 on Lake Chasco - 3/2 home located on Lake Chasco in New Port Richey. This home features wood floors in the main living space as well as two bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3649 Modesto St
3649 Modesto Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1022 sqft
Beautiful home located in Seven Springs/Michell school district. 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath home features an open floor plan with tile floors throughout out and laminate in bedrooms, kitchen has newer cabinets and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE
1250 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 55+, unfurnished 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor condo has been updated. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring in living/dining area and laminate wood flooring in the bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6023 FLORIDA AVENUE
6023 Florida Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
678 sqft
Cute & cozy cottage in the heart of downtown New Port Richey. The bright yellow paint scheme calls your attention to this clean & simple charming property.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3083 HEART PINE AVENUE
3083 Heart Pine Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2767 sqft
Popular Sheridan floor plan by MI Homes available for rent 7/1/2020. This 3 BD, 2.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
4008 El Merita Court - 1
4008 El Merita Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
891 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car carport end unit in Villa Del Rio is a charmer! Freshly painted! New laminate wood floors in traffic areas, new kitchen cabinets, countertops, backsplash and stainless appliances! New AC! The living/dining area

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
8618 GREAT EGRET TRACE
8618 Great Egret Trail, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
For Lease! Luxury Townhome you have been looking for in a great area near everything. Townhome has 2 Large Bedrooms & 2 Baths with Living and dining Space plus large Kitchen under 1176 sq feet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
738 HAVEN PLACE
738 Haven Place, Tarpon Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1404 sqft
Beautiful condo in Tarpon Springs for RENT @ $1495.00 monthly, ready to move into. Spacious, two story with 1404 sq ft of AC space.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
955 Celtic Circle
955 Celtic Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Town House for Rent in Tarpon Springs - Property Id: 238537 Central A/C & Heat (electric) 2 floors: 3 Bedrooms upstairs with Master Bathroom with dual showers and sinks. Guest bathroom on 2nd floor. 1/2 bath on 1st floor. .
Results within 10 miles of Trinity
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
896 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
City Guide for Trinity, FL

"Golf combines two favorite American pastimes; taking long walks and hitting things with a stick," said satirist and writer P.J. O'Rourke, who stumbled upon this thought while in Trinity, Florida.

Named after Trinity Bible College of Florida, which relocated here in the late 1980s, Trinity evolved into a successful master-planned community with its carefully incorporated living spaces and mixed-amenities lifestyle. If your routine consists of lounging in luscious parts, browsing the shops a stone's throw from your driveway, or building your business by networking on the links, Trinity is the town for you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Trinity, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Trinity renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Trinity 1 BedroomsTrinity 2 BedroomsTrinity 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTrinity 3 BedroomsTrinity Accessible Apartments
Trinity Apartments with BalconyTrinity Apartments with GarageTrinity Apartments with GymTrinity Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTrinity Apartments with Parking
Trinity Apartments with PoolTrinity Apartments with Washer-DryerTrinity Dog Friendly ApartmentsTrinity Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL
Brooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College