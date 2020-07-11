/
apartments with washer dryer
151 Apartments for rent in Trinity, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,187
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.
Results within 1 mile of Trinity
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10800 Torino Drive 2
10800 Torino Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Great Trinity location at a happy price - Property Id: 282853 Great Trinity location. Minutes to Palm Harbor and New Port Richey. New Home Goods and Sprouts market.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
12124 LAKE BOULEVARD
12124 Lake Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2674 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in an excellent school district! Just pay security deposit and first month's rent and it's yours to enjoy.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
3200 DELAND STREET
3200 Deland Street, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
PRIME LOCATION IN GREAT COMMUNITY! Come and see this 2 story former model home 'The Annabelle'-This home is unique with a garage loft apartment great for the college student or the in-laws.
Results within 5 miles of Trinity
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
54 Units Available
Villages of Wesmere
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
201 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1309 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
37 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
48 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
5044 Bonito Dr
5044 Bonito Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Fully furnished waterfront rental - Property Id: 77397 FULLY FURNISHED Waterside Home 2 beds, 2 baths, pool, boat dock and car port Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02
1236 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo FL! - Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo. Inside washer and dryer, and screened-in lanai with a view of private wooded conservation. Exterior storage closet.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5949 Chicory Ct, New Port
5949 Chicory Court, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1350 sqft
The house is in the old part of the city, 5 minutes walk, from the turn to Main Street. This part of the city was built 1984. If you want something new, something modern then you should look elsewhere. Nice outdoors space, the comfy beds.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5135 Gemstone Dr 101
5135 Gemstone Drive, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
Spacious condo right near the beach - Property Id: 90517 Feel the breeze in this spacious condo in a nice and quiet beach community. Less than 2 minutes walking distance to all major shopping centers and grocery stores.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
White Cross Riverside Allottment
5644 La Salle Ct 5644
5644 La Salle Court, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
River views! 2 Bed with W/D Included - Property Id: 311057 5644 won't last long! Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom on the river. Call Peter today to tour the property. 727-409-7462. River's Edge awaits! $950 rent with a 12 month lease.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
1470 Long Spur
1470 Long Spur, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
669 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE
1773 Biarritz Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1685 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath Tarpon Springs home available August 1. Get settled in before the new school year. Clean and updated home with open floor plan and high ceilings for a spacious feel as soon as you enter this home.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9611 Midiron Ct.
9611 Midiron Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! – Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Don’t worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
8634 GREAT EGRET TRACE
8634 Great Egret Trail, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
GREAT AREA!! Luxury Townhome for lease that you have been looking for in a great area near everything. Looking to lease for a yr or 2?This Townhome has 2 Large Bedrooms & 2 Baths with Living and dining Space plus large Kitchen under 1176 sq feet.
