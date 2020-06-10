12162 SW 143rd Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Largest model of 3/2/1 in the lake complex with washer & dryer, NO carpets anywhere & big fenced patio. 24 Hr. security & guard gated. Community pool. All bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer in main floor. Ceramic & wood floors. This unit faces North, so no direct sun, and is light & bright. Available August 1st. 24 hr. notice required, as it is rented. Great location, very close to 152 St. exit from Turnpike. Unit being painted, new kitchen cabinet doors & new kitchen floor. Pictures are from present tenant. Sorry, use imagination to see it empty!

Landlord requires credit report, 2 months security, plus first month's rent. One of the security deposits goes to the association. Tenant must give 60 days notice prior to moving out. Deposits will not be used as rent at any time.