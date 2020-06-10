All apartments in Three Lakes
Three Lakes, FL
12162 SW 143rd Ln
12162 SW 143rd Ln

12162 Southwest 143rd Lane · (786) 457-0941
Location

12162 Southwest 143rd Lane, Three Lakes, FL 33186
Three Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-4 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Largest model of 3/2/1 in the lake complex with washer & dryer, NO carpets anywhere & big fenced patio. 24 Hr. security & guard gated. Community pool. All bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer in main floor. Ceramic & wood floors. This unit faces North, so no direct sun, and is light & bright. Available August 1st. 24 hr. notice required, as it is rented. Great location, very close to 152 St. exit from Turnpike. Unit being painted, new kitchen cabinet doors & new kitchen floor. Pictures are from present tenant. Sorry, use imagination to see it empty!
Landlord requires credit report, 2 months security, plus first month's rent. One of the security deposits goes to the association. Tenant must give 60 days notice prior to moving out. Deposits will not be used as rent at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12162 SW 143rd Ln have any available units?
12162 SW 143rd Ln has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12162 SW 143rd Ln have?
Some of 12162 SW 143rd Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12162 SW 143rd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12162 SW 143rd Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12162 SW 143rd Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12162 SW 143rd Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Three Lakes.
Does 12162 SW 143rd Ln offer parking?
No, 12162 SW 143rd Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12162 SW 143rd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12162 SW 143rd Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12162 SW 143rd Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12162 SW 143rd Ln has a pool.
Does 12162 SW 143rd Ln have accessible units?
No, 12162 SW 143rd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12162 SW 143rd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12162 SW 143rd Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12162 SW 143rd Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12162 SW 143rd Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
