9401 SW 171st Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage new construction sauna

SPECTACULAR TOWNHOUSE, 4 BEDROOMS / 3 BATHROOMS, 1 BEDROOM AND BATHROOM IS LOCATED DOWNSTAIRS . TILE IN FIRST FLOOR, CARPET IN THE SECOND FLOOR , WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL PAVERS IN THE PATIO. TWO CAR GARAGE .BRAND NEW EXCELLENT K-8 SCHOOL INSIDE THE COMMUNITY. GREAT AMENITIES: RESORT STYLE CLUBHOUSE THE BEST IN KENDALL FEATURING INFINITY POOL, JACUZZI AND KIDS WATER PARK, SAUNA, GAZEBO WITH 2 HUGE GAS BARBECUE, FITNESS CENTER, POOL TABLE, BUSINESS CENTER, COVERED KIDS PLAYGROUND, DOG PARK, FOOTBALL COURT. 24H SECURITY. FAST ASSOCIATION APPROVAL. EXCELLENT LOCATION 1.5 M FROM W BAPTIST HOSPITAL, JUST BY 88 St AND KROME AV