261 Apartments for rent in Hyde Park, Tampa, FL
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to Bayshore Blvd. Apartments include granite countertops, wood floors, and brushed nickel fixtures. Community has lush landscaping throughout and is pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
916 S Oregon
916 South Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,350
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to character and convenience at 916 S. Oregon, where everything that makes Hyde Park special is outside your door.STUDIO | 2 BEDROOM
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
902 S DAKOTA AVENUE
902 South Dakota Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1872 sqft
Unique old Tampa charm with completely modern amenities. Originally built in 1926 the Historic Seville building is absolutely stunning! This 3rd floor unit features wood floors and the inviting warmth of sun bathed rooms with light from 4 directions.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
902 S ROME AVENUE
902 South Rome Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1546 sqft
Clean, beautifully remodeled town home one block from Hyde Park Village. Three blocks from Bayshore and across the street from the park. Price includes electric, wifi, and Spectrum TV.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
47 Units Available
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
34 Units Available
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,496
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1001 sqft
Upscale units just north of the Selmon Expressway near Hyde Park. Apartments feature granite countertops with tile backsplash, European-style cabinetry and wood blinds. Coffee bar and social clubhouse on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
31 Units Available
Aurora
124 S Morgan St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,446
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1141 sqft
Just 8 miles from Busch Gardens. Easy access to interstates 4 and 275, and close to Tampa Bay beaches. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
19 Units Available
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
835 sqft
In the middle of it all, Palma Ceia is the perfect blend of convenience and calm in one of Tampa’s most picturesque neighborhoods. STUDIO 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
17 Units Available
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments located in South Tampa with close proximity to downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace and extra storage. Amenities include trash valet, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
22 Units Available
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,686
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,022
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,659
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1017 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
$
37 Units Available
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,895
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1225 sqft
An elegant and supplicated community near shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Apartments feature movable kitchen islands, spa-like bathrooms, and full-sized washers and dryers in each home. Large balconies overlooking the city available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
2 Units Available
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
726 sqft
Right off Platt Street near South Howard's busy retail and entertainment area. A modern, updated community with new kitchens and beautiful wood floors throughout. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Close to Hyde Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1025 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Bayshore Blvd and the expressway. Community features a resident portal, off-street parking, laundry facilities, and outdoor patio area. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and high-end cabinetry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1209 sqft
Minutes from the Selmon Expressway and Hillsborough Bay. Modern apartment building with controlled access. Rooftop lounge, pool, sauna, outdoor kitchen. Two-bedroom units come with washer/dryer and extra storage. Off-street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2405 S Ardson Pl Unit 403
2405 South Ardson Place, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
CALL RITA VASQUEZ 98130 786-2000 FOR SHOWING Howell Park on Bayshore Blvd. This is a 55 or over community. Nicely updated Kitchen with granite counter-tops, marble floors and newer appliances. Kitchen offers eat in space. Wall to wall carpet.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704
2109 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
377 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seventh floor condo in the highly sought after Bayshore Royal Condos! The breathtaking view of of the Bay from your own personal balcony is the reason to call this condo your home! Recently renovated with top of the line Hurricane windows and
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2314 South Clewis Court, 302
2314 South Clewis Court, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
948 sqft
Lovely 2/2 unit with a private patio. Spacious open split plan with hardwood floors, family room and kitchen. Reserved parking space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 W Beach Pl 2
101 Beach Place, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Bayshore apartment community - Property Id: 233442 Gorgeous Bayshore location. Walk to Harbour Island, Hyde Pk, Publix and Riverwalk. Saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, two story renovated 24/7 fitness center overlooking the water.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1406 Bay Villa Pl
1406 South Bay Villa Place, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
700 sqft
Moving out a month early. Rent is payed until June 1st. You can have whatever furniture you want and you can keep the security deposit. Great place just leaving a little early, my Lease is until July 12th but you can extend.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2402 W Azeele St Unit 436
2402 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
Contemporary and gorgeous 1BR/1BA condo on the third floor in prestigious Madison at Soho! Features new hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout and is the largest one bedroom floorplan available.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
606 S Albany Ave Apt 1
606 South Albany Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
741 sqft
This 2 bed/2 bath Hyde Park condominium is located on the ground floor in a very lush landscaped gated community of HAMILTON PLACE. This home has brand new wood look high end plank floors, and is pool side.
