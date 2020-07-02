9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

GREAT 2BR/2BA 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN HUNTERS GREEN! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great 2BR/2BA 2nd floor condo in Hunters Green. Condo features: wood laminate, ceramic tile and carpet flooring. Living room, dinette and separate sitting room. Split room layout is great for a family or roommate situation. Large kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of countertop and cabinet space and includes: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious inside utility room with washer and dryer included. Water & Trash included. Beautiful complex sits within the lush landscapes of gated Hunters Green and features a pool and fitness center. Near I-75, shopping and schools this condo is a must see! Additional $75 HOA application fee per person.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4637830)