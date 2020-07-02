All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107
Last updated March 19 2019

9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107

9481 Highland Oak Dr 1107 · No Longer Available
Location

9481 Highland Oak Dr 1107, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
GREAT 2BR/2BA 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN HUNTERS GREEN! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great 2BR/2BA 2nd floor condo in Hunters Green. Condo features: wood laminate, ceramic tile and carpet flooring. Living room, dinette and separate sitting room. Split room layout is great for a family or roommate situation. Large kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of countertop and cabinet space and includes: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious inside utility room with washer and dryer included. Water & Trash included. Beautiful complex sits within the lush landscapes of gated Hunters Green and features a pool and fitness center. Near I-75, shopping and schools this condo is a must see! Additional $75 HOA application fee per person.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4637830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 have any available units?
9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 have?
Some of 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 currently offering any rent specials?
9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 pet-friendly?
No, 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 offer parking?
No, 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 does not offer parking.
Does 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 have a pool?
Yes, 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 has a pool.
Does 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 have accessible units?
No, 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 does not have accessible units.
Does 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9481 Highland Oak Drive, #1107 has units with dishwashers.
