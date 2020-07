Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/037322a02f ---- TAKE $600 OFF YOUR 1ST MONTHS' RENT- COMPLETELY RENOVATED with new kitchen and new flooring. The gem is the best house on the block. Also take a look at the fresh paint both on the exterior and interior. Apply today and move in tonight! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,195 Parking: 1 space Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, large dogs, small dogs Laundry: In Unit