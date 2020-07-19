810 E Richmere St C

Amenities

refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities

Clean Cozy Efficiency w/ Private Entrance - Property Id: 55572



$550/month - simple living in this compact 1 bedroom efficiency with private entrance. Utilities are low, $175/month.



** Total Rent includes the utility fee - $725/month **



This is an affordable option that's move-in ready ($1175 to move in)



Located near highways and public transportation. Closest bus stop is a 2 minute walk away, Nebraska Ave @ Wilma St.



Qualified applicants have a $1200/month minimum income and have been working at their current job for 3 months or more.



Move In Requirements : $550 (1st months rent) + $175 (Utility fee) + $450 (Admin fee) = $1175

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55572

Property Id 55572



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4557139)