810 E Richmere St C

Clean Cozy Efficiency w/ Private Entrance - Property Id: 55572
$550/month - simple living in this compact 1 bedroom efficiency with private entrance. Utilities are low, $175/month.
** Total Rent includes the utility fee - $725/month **
This is an affordable option that's move-in ready ($1175 to move in)
Located near highways and public transportation. Closest bus stop is a 2 minute walk away, Nebraska Ave @ Wilma St.
Qualified applicants have a $1200/month minimum income and have been working at their current job for 3 months or more.
Move In Requirements : $550 (1st months rent) + $175 (Utility fee) + $450 (Admin fee) = $1175
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55572
Property Id 55572
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4557139)