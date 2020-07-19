All apartments in Tampa
810 E Richmere St C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 E Richmere St C

810 E Richmere St · No Longer Available
Location

810 E Richmere St, Tampa, FL 33612

Amenities

Clean Cozy Efficiency w/ Private Entrance - Property Id: 55572

$550/month - simple living in this compact 1 bedroom efficiency with private entrance. Utilities are low, $175/month.

** Total Rent includes the utility fee - $725/month **

This is an affordable option that's move-in ready ($1175 to move in)

Located near highways and public transportation. Closest bus stop is a 2 minute walk away, Nebraska Ave @ Wilma St.

Qualified applicants have a $1200/month minimum income and have been working at their current job for 3 months or more.

Move In Requirements : $550 (1st months rent) + $175 (Utility fee) + $450 (Admin fee) = $1175
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55572
Property Id 55572

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4557139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 E Richmere St C have any available units?
810 E Richmere St C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 810 E Richmere St C currently offering any rent specials?
810 E Richmere St C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 E Richmere St C pet-friendly?
No, 810 E Richmere St C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 810 E Richmere St C offer parking?
No, 810 E Richmere St C does not offer parking.
Does 810 E Richmere St C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 E Richmere St C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 E Richmere St C have a pool?
No, 810 E Richmere St C does not have a pool.
Does 810 E Richmere St C have accessible units?
No, 810 E Richmere St C does not have accessible units.
Does 810 E Richmere St C have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 E Richmere St C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 E Richmere St C have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 E Richmere St C does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

