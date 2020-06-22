624 ARBOR LAKE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Resort style living at it’s best! Located in the exclusive, gated community, Island Walk on Harbor Island. Updated and move in ready this condo features an open floor plan with a beautiful view. Live in the heart of it all, just a quick walk to Channelside, Amalie Arena, downtown Tampa, area restaurants, and shopping. Conveniently located to Tampa International Airport, I-275, Ybor, the International Mall and much more.

This private gated community offers 24-hour security and resort-style amenities which include, tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse, swimming pool, hot tub, grilling and BBQ areas, a park, large green walking paths and much more!