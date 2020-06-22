All apartments in Tampa
624 ARBOR LAKE LANE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:06 AM

624 ARBOR LAKE LANE

624 Arbor Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

624 Arbor Lake Lane, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Resort style living at it’s best! Located in the exclusive, gated community, Island Walk on Harbor Island. Updated and move in ready this condo features an open floor plan with a beautiful view. Live in the heart of it all, just a quick walk to Channelside, Amalie Arena, downtown Tampa, area restaurants, and shopping. Conveniently located to Tampa International Airport, I-275, Ybor, the International Mall and much more.
This private gated community offers 24-hour security and resort-style amenities which include, tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse, swimming pool, hot tub, grilling and BBQ areas, a park, large green walking paths and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE have any available units?
624 ARBOR LAKE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE have?
Some of 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
624 ARBOR LAKE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE offers parking.
Does 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE has a pool.
Does 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE have accessible units?
No, 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 ARBOR LAKE LANE has units with dishwashers.
