Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Great Location! Quiet gated community in South Tampa. 2nd-floor condo with 2 bedrooms and one bath. Hardwood floors throughout the living area. New carpeting in the bedrooms. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom. Full-size washer and dryer. There is a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. One assigned parking space. Sparkling clean. The community has a picnic area with grills. 5 minutes to MacDill Airforce Base. 10 minutes to downtown Tampa. Come and see it today!