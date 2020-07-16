All apartments in Tampa
5310 Bay Club Cir

5310 Bay Club Circle · (813) 344-3499
Location

5310 Bay Club Circle, Tampa, FL 33607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5310 Bay Club Cir · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
5310 Bay Club Cir Available 08/01/20 Huge, updated 2/2 in the heart of Tampa! - Rocky Point! Giant 2/2 with a storage unit in one of the best located communities in all of Tampa. This well kept updated third floor unit is move in ready and resides in the sought after Island Club Community at Rocky Point. The Community is waterfront on the Tampa Bay, close to Tampa International Airport, restaurants, entertainment and the retail of the Westshore Mall. It is a straight shot out to the Gulf beaches. Unit includes stainless steel appliances, updated wood cabinets and granite counter tops throughout, updated fixtures. The bathroom offers dual sinks and a large soaking tub. Hardwood floors in the main areas and ceramic tile in the kitchen. Both bedrooms are large and offer walk in closets. The kitchen opens to the dinning area and great room. French doors from the great room open to a screened in balcony offering one of 2 storage units. Basic Cable and Internet are included in rent! The community offers a community center with conference rooms, library seating overlooking the water, fitness center, sauna, new gas grills, patio seating, and a heated pool. Fall in love with the hidden gem of Rocky Point! Call today for your private showing!

(RLNE4963621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Bay Club Cir have any available units?
5310 Bay Club Cir has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Bay Club Cir have?
Some of 5310 Bay Club Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Bay Club Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Bay Club Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Bay Club Cir pet-friendly?
No, 5310 Bay Club Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5310 Bay Club Cir offer parking?
No, 5310 Bay Club Cir does not offer parking.
Does 5310 Bay Club Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 Bay Club Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Bay Club Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5310 Bay Club Cir has a pool.
Does 5310 Bay Club Cir have accessible units?
No, 5310 Bay Club Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Bay Club Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5310 Bay Club Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
