5310 Bay Club Cir Available 08/01/20 Huge, updated 2/2 in the heart of Tampa! - Rocky Point! Giant 2/2 with a storage unit in one of the best located communities in all of Tampa. This well kept updated third floor unit is move in ready and resides in the sought after Island Club Community at Rocky Point. The Community is waterfront on the Tampa Bay, close to Tampa International Airport, restaurants, entertainment and the retail of the Westshore Mall. It is a straight shot out to the Gulf beaches. Unit includes stainless steel appliances, updated wood cabinets and granite counter tops throughout, updated fixtures. The bathroom offers dual sinks and a large soaking tub. Hardwood floors in the main areas and ceramic tile in the kitchen. Both bedrooms are large and offer walk in closets. The kitchen opens to the dinning area and great room. French doors from the great room open to a screened in balcony offering one of 2 storage units. Basic Cable and Internet are included in rent! The community offers a community center with conference rooms, library seating overlooking the water, fitness center, sauna, new gas grills, patio seating, and a heated pool. Fall in love with the hidden gem of Rocky Point! Call today for your private showing!



(RLNE4963621)