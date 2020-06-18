5130 BRIDGE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath "Plant" model located in the beautiful Westshore Marina District. Built in 2019 this property features quartz counter tops and wood tile flooring. 3 levels of living space with 2 master suites located on the 3rd floor. The 2nd floor includes a Large open kitchen and dining area along with bar counter with tons of natural light flowing through into the great room and dining room. Smart Home technology installed and serviced through Amazon. 1st floor bed and bath is perfect for a home office. Additional loft space located on 3rd floor can be used as a small office or entertainment space. Beautiful balcony off the 2nd floor living /dining area as well. 2 car garage plus additional storage room inside of the garage. Move In Ready!!! This unit is conveniently located close to MacDill Airforce Base, Tampa International Airport, Downtown Tampa, and the St. Petersburg and Clearwater beaches. The Westshore Marina District is the latest planned unit development in South Tampa and will include a 150 slip full service marina, 60,000 sqft. of retail and dining options, as well as parks and walking trails. Come and be a part of this exciting community. Agent Owned. Property is also offered for purchase.