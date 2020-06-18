All apartments in Tampa
5130 BRIDGE STREET
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:17 AM

5130 BRIDGE STREET

5130 Bridge St · (813) 253-2444
Location

5130 Bridge St, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2191 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath "Plant" model located in the beautiful Westshore Marina District. Built in 2019 this property features quartz counter tops and wood tile flooring. 3 levels of living space with 2 master suites located on the 3rd floor. The 2nd floor includes a Large open kitchen and dining area along with bar counter with tons of natural light flowing through into the great room and dining room. Smart Home technology installed and serviced through Amazon. 1st floor bed and bath is perfect for a home office. Additional loft space located on 3rd floor can be used as a small office or entertainment space. Beautiful balcony off the 2nd floor living /dining area as well. 2 car garage plus additional storage room inside of the garage. Move In Ready!!! This unit is conveniently located close to MacDill Airforce Base, Tampa International Airport, Downtown Tampa, and the St. Petersburg and Clearwater beaches. The Westshore Marina District is the latest planned unit development in South Tampa and will include a 150 slip full service marina, 60,000 sqft. of retail and dining options, as well as parks and walking trails. Come and be a part of this exciting community. Agent Owned. Property is also offered for purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 BRIDGE STREET have any available units?
5130 BRIDGE STREET has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 BRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 5130 BRIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 BRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5130 BRIDGE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 BRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5130 BRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5130 BRIDGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5130 BRIDGE STREET does offer parking.
Does 5130 BRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5130 BRIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 BRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 5130 BRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5130 BRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5130 BRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 BRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5130 BRIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
