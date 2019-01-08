450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub valet service

Elegant 3 bedroom furnished home at The Plaza Harbor Island with sweeping views of the city. The only building in Tampa right now to offer valet parking and concierge services including mail delivered right to your door. The building offers a heated infinity-edge pool, cabanas and hot tub, courtyard equipped with grills, cabanas, gorgeous sitting areas, 2 Clubhouse with wet bar, fitness center with state of the art equipment. Best location in Tampa Bay walking distance to the Convention Center, Amalie Arena, Sparkman Wharf ,and the famous Riverwalk. Open floor plan with an inviting living room that opens onto a wrap around large balcony. The spacious and open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen, custom wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliance package, and 2 secured parking spaces.