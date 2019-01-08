All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE

450 Knights Run Avenue · (866) 580-6402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Harbour Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

450 Knights Run Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1508 · Avail. now

$7,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
valet service
Elegant 3 bedroom furnished home at The Plaza Harbor Island with sweeping views of the city. The only building in Tampa right now to offer valet parking and concierge services including mail delivered right to your door. The building offers a heated infinity-edge pool, cabanas and hot tub, courtyard equipped with grills, cabanas, gorgeous sitting areas, 2 Clubhouse with wet bar, fitness center with state of the art equipment. Best location in Tampa Bay walking distance to the Convention Center, Amalie Arena, Sparkman Wharf ,and the famous Riverwalk. Open floor plan with an inviting living room that opens onto a wrap around large balcony. The spacious and open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen, custom wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliance package, and 2 secured parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have any available units?
450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE has a unit available for $7,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have?
Some of 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 450 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity