3817 W PLATT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Beach Park Condo in the heart of South Tampa. This 1 bed 1 bath, second floor unit has WASHER/DRYER, stainless steel appliances, GRANITE counters, laminate floors in the common areas, fresh new carpet in the bedroom, crown molding, and double master closet. Beautiful wood cabinets complete the kitchen and a breakfast bar adds to the eating area and counter space. Just minutes from the NEW Midtown Mall, Hyde Park, International Mall, Downtown, Westshore Mall and the Airport. Pets allowed on a case by case basis under 40lbs. Available for move in ASAP! Come see this amazing condo for yourself today!! **Condo association may take 5-7 days for approval.**