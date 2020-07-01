All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3817 W PLATT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3817 W PLATT STREET
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

3817 W PLATT STREET

3817 West Platt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3817 West Platt Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Beach Park Condo in the heart of South Tampa. This 1 bed 1 bath, second floor unit has WASHER/DRYER, stainless steel appliances, GRANITE counters, laminate floors in the common areas, fresh new carpet in the bedroom, crown molding, and double master closet. Beautiful wood cabinets complete the kitchen and a breakfast bar adds to the eating area and counter space. Just minutes from the NEW Midtown Mall, Hyde Park, International Mall, Downtown, Westshore Mall and the Airport. Pets allowed on a case by case basis under 40lbs. Available for move in ASAP! Come see this amazing condo for yourself today!! **Condo association may take 5-7 days for approval.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 W PLATT STREET have any available units?
3817 W PLATT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 W PLATT STREET have?
Some of 3817 W PLATT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 W PLATT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3817 W PLATT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 W PLATT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 W PLATT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3817 W PLATT STREET offer parking?
No, 3817 W PLATT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3817 W PLATT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3817 W PLATT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 W PLATT STREET have a pool?
No, 3817 W PLATT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3817 W PLATT STREET have accessible units?
No, 3817 W PLATT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 W PLATT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 W PLATT STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St
Tampa, FL 33609
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College