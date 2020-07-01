3817 W PLATT STREET

Amenities
Beautiful Beach Park Condo in the heart of South Tampa. This 1 bed 1 bath, second floor unit has WASHER/DRYER, stainless steel appliances, GRANITE counters, laminate floors in the common areas, fresh new carpet in the bedroom, crown molding, and double master closet. Beautiful wood cabinets complete the kitchen and a breakfast bar adds to the eating area and counter space. Just minutes from the NEW Midtown Mall, Hyde Park, International Mall, Downtown, Westshore Mall and the Airport. Pets allowed on a case by case basis under 40lbs. Available for move in ASAP! Come see this amazing condo for yourself today!! **Condo association may take 5-7 days for approval.**