3206 W AZEELE STREET

2nd floor one bedroom one bath condominium at Palma Ceia Gardens. This condo is light, bright and airy. There is laminate flooring throughout the condo and it has an updated kitchen. The community has a beautiful pool area, On-site laundry, dog park, and a fitness center. This condo is located in the heart of Tampa. Easy access to downtown, Hyde Park, world-class shopping and restaurants. 10 minutes to Tampa International Airport. 20 minutes to St Petersburg. The complex offers plenty of parking for residents and their guests. City living at it's best!