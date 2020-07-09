All apartments in Tampa
3206 W AZEELE STREET
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:37 AM

3206 W AZEELE STREET

3206 West Azeele Street · No Longer Available
Location

3206 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
2nd floor one bedroom one bath condominium at Palma Ceia Gardens. This condo is light, bright and airy. There is laminate flooring throughout the condo and it has an updated kitchen. The community has a beautiful pool area, On-site laundry, dog park, and a fitness center. This condo is located in the heart of Tampa. Easy access to downtown, Hyde Park, world-class shopping and restaurants. 10 minutes to Tampa International Airport. 20 minutes to St Petersburg. The complex offers plenty of parking for residents and their guests. City living at it's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 W AZEELE STREET have any available units?
3206 W AZEELE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 W AZEELE STREET have?
Some of 3206 W AZEELE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 W AZEELE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3206 W AZEELE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 W AZEELE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 W AZEELE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3206 W AZEELE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3206 W AZEELE STREET offers parking.
Does 3206 W AZEELE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 W AZEELE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 W AZEELE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3206 W AZEELE STREET has a pool.
Does 3206 W AZEELE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3206 W AZEELE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 W AZEELE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 W AZEELE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

