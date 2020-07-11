All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3106 E Ida Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3106 E Ida Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

3106 E Ida Street

3106 East Ida Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3106 East Ida Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- This concrete block home is in excellent condition and ready for you to move in on April 1st! It boasts wood laminate flooring in the living area, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms! Your new home also features a recently renovated kitchen, central air conditioning, and washer/dryer connections. The East Tampa location makes for an easy commute to Downtown Tampa, Brandon, USF, Tampa International Airport, and much, much more! This home always rents quickly, so call us today!

(RLNE4539383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 E Ida Street have any available units?
3106 E Ida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 E Ida Street have?
Some of 3106 E Ida Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 E Ida Street currently offering any rent specials?
3106 E Ida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 E Ida Street pet-friendly?
No, 3106 E Ida Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3106 E Ida Street offer parking?
No, 3106 E Ida Street does not offer parking.
Does 3106 E Ida Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 E Ida Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 E Ida Street have a pool?
No, 3106 E Ida Street does not have a pool.
Does 3106 E Ida Street have accessible units?
No, 3106 E Ida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 E Ida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 E Ida Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College