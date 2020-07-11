3106 E Ida Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

- This concrete block home is in excellent condition and ready for you to move in on April 1st! It boasts wood laminate flooring in the living area, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms! Your new home also features a recently renovated kitchen, central air conditioning, and washer/dryer connections. The East Tampa location makes for an easy commute to Downtown Tampa, Brandon, USF, Tampa International Airport, and much, much more! This home always rents quickly, so call us today!



(RLNE4539383)