2916 E. 29th Ave.

3 Bedroom Bungalow For Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in Tampa! This rental home has lots of character as it was built in 1927. It is the classic bungalow style home that many are searching for. This home features a large screened-in front porch; perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Upon entering you will find a large open concept living/kitchen/dining room combo. The kitchen is located towards the back of the house with wood cabinets and electric appliances. The bedrooms are spacious with lots of natural light. The bathroom features a stand-alone shower and has easy guest use access from the back hall. The laundry is located across from the bathroom and features a washer and dryer provided for convenient use. The backyard is large, great for outdoor entertaining.



Rent: $1200

Security Deposit: $1200

Beds: 3

Bath: 1



For more information please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



