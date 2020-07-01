All apartments in Tampa
2916 E. 29th Ave.
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:50 AM

2916 E. 29th Ave.

2916 East 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2916 East 29th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Bungalow For Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in Tampa! This rental home has lots of character as it was built in 1927. It is the classic bungalow style home that many are searching for. This home features a large screened-in front porch; perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Upon entering you will find a large open concept living/kitchen/dining room combo. The kitchen is located towards the back of the house with wood cabinets and electric appliances. The bedrooms are spacious with lots of natural light. The bathroom features a stand-alone shower and has easy guest use access from the back hall. The laundry is located across from the bathroom and features a washer and dryer provided for convenient use. The backyard is large, great for outdoor entertaining.

Rent: $1200
Security Deposit: $1200
Beds: 3
Bath: 1

For more information please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE2117166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 E. 29th Ave. have any available units?
2916 E. 29th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2916 E. 29th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2916 E. 29th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 E. 29th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2916 E. 29th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2916 E. 29th Ave. offer parking?
No, 2916 E. 29th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2916 E. 29th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2916 E. 29th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 E. 29th Ave. have a pool?
No, 2916 E. 29th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2916 E. 29th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2916 E. 29th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 E. 29th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 E. 29th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 E. 29th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 E. 29th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

