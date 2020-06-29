2900 W AZEELE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Well maintained townhouse in South Tampa. Located in quite gated community of Bungalow Park. Split level floor plan. Open kitchen living room combo. Large master bedroom and walk in closet upstairs. 2 bedrooms downstairs with 1 full bathroom and laundry room downstairs. Attached 2 car garage. Deck in back of unit with grass area for pets to run around. Close to many restaurants, entertainment, airport, and downtown Tampa. Centrally located and in Mitchell, Wilson, Plant school district.