Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Move in ready, with new interior paint, new appliances, and new laminate flooring throughout. Has W/D hookups, so no more trips to the laundromat. Located in Historic Ybor City. Just minutes away from I-4 and I-275 for easy commuting. Call today to schedule a showing. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED