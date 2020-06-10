All apartments in Tampa
2514 W KANSAS AVENUE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

2514 W KANSAS AVENUE

2514 West Kansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2514 West Kansas Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Large 1/1 in Bayshore Gardens, just two blocks from Bayshore Blvd and three blocks from Howard Avenue. Convenient to all of South Tampa - Hyde Park, Downtown, Tampa International and more. Laminate wood floors in living spaces. Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Granite counter tops. Kitchen includes dishwasher. Shared backyard and washer/dryer with just two other units. Reserved carport at unit's front door, with room for guest parking. Dog and cat friendly. Available October 1st. Water included. Inquire about short term and/or furnished rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE have any available units?
2514 W KANSAS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE have?
Some of 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2514 W KANSAS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 W KANSAS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
