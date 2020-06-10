2514 W KANSAS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Large 1/1 in Bayshore Gardens, just two blocks from Bayshore Blvd and three blocks from Howard Avenue. Convenient to all of South Tampa - Hyde Park, Downtown, Tampa International and more. Laminate wood floors in living spaces. Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Granite counter tops. Kitchen includes dishwasher. Shared backyard and washer/dryer with just two other units. Reserved carport at unit's front door, with room for guest parking. Dog and cat friendly. Available October 1st. Water included. Inquire about short term and/or furnished rental.