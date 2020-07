Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed, 1 Bath Near SoHo and Bayshore (6-Month Lease) - This property is located in the highly sought after SoHo neighborhood and within a mile of Tampa's top entertainment, dining options and Bayshore Blvd. You truly won't find a better location in Tampa! The property is a 2 bed, 1 bath, (Unit B of a Duplex) and has a washer & dryer and kitchen appliances. It is available to rent and will not last long. Schedule a showing today!



(RLNE3419243)