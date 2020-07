Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage tennis court

Call Sue Wedig @ 813-712-8498. This very nice 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home has a separate living room and dining room. Den with attached full bathroom and a large family room downstairs. Unique stairway to 3 bedrooms, second bathroom and master with great bathroom including twin vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Large 3 car garage. Access to all the community amenities in Heritage Isle including clubhouse, fitness center, restaurant, pools, slide etc. Great school district.