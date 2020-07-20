All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1704 E Cayuga St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1704 E Cayuga St
Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:43 AM

1704 E Cayuga St

1704 East Cayuga Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1704 East Cayuga Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! This fully re-painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a spacious front and back yard almost fully fenced. Two entry points to the home, the first leads into a small foyer room connecting into the master bedroom and a side entry leading in to the living room and dining room. Home has tiled flooring throughout the property. Kitchen comes equipped with a coil top stove, counter tops and a refrigerator with an ice dispenser. Bedrooms share two full baths making the morning routine that much easier. Utility hook ups, covered patio rounds this house up nicely! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 E Cayuga St have any available units?
1704 E Cayuga St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1704 E Cayuga St currently offering any rent specials?
1704 E Cayuga St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 E Cayuga St pet-friendly?
No, 1704 E Cayuga St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1704 E Cayuga St offer parking?
No, 1704 E Cayuga St does not offer parking.
Does 1704 E Cayuga St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 E Cayuga St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 E Cayuga St have a pool?
No, 1704 E Cayuga St does not have a pool.
Does 1704 E Cayuga St have accessible units?
No, 1704 E Cayuga St does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 E Cayuga St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 E Cayuga St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 E Cayuga St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 E Cayuga St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College