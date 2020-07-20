1704 E Cayuga St

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! This fully re-painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a spacious front and back yard almost fully fenced. Two entry points to the home, the first leads into a small foyer room connecting into the master bedroom and a side entry leading in to the living room and dining room. Home has tiled flooring throughout the property. Kitchen comes equipped with a coil top stove, counter tops and a refrigerator with an ice dispenser. Bedrooms share two full baths making the morning routine that much easier. Utility hook ups, covered patio rounds this house up nicely! Call today!