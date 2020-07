Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool hot tub trash valet

This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium is located on 3rd floor in the wonderful community of Promenade at Tampa Palms. The unit includes washer/dryer hookups, private patio, and a beautiful water view.

The gated community boasts many excellent amenities such as a resort style swimming pool with a cabana, spa, 24 hr fitness center, clubhouse, TV lounge, and valet trash service.