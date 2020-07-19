All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:37 AM

1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE

1401 S De Soto Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1401 S De Soto Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This rental is for the downstairs of a one-of-a-kind unit! Gorgeous hardwood floors, stunning details, and awesome location two blocks from Bayshore! Be sure to check out the Matterport 3d virtual tour in the virtual tour link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE have any available units?
1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE have?
Some of 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 S DE SOTO AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
