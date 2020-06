Amenities

JUST REDUCED LUXURY RENTAL APT IN KINGS POINT ON 2ND FLOOR IN ELEVATOR BLG BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX . FOR RENT IN KINGS POINT INCLUDES CABLE TV AND INTERNET WATER AND TRASH AND YOUR OWN WASHER DRYER IN YOUR LAUNDRY ROOM FULL SIZE LARGE KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA VERY SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM TOO.BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEW OF LAKE FROM THE FAMILY ROOM NEW LIGHTING FIXTURES AND CEILING FANS . HAS A NEW ROOF HEATED POOL NEAR APT MOVIES SHOWS FITNESS CENTER HUGE HEATED POOL AND SPA IN CLUBHOUSE CLUBS SO MUCH TO DO 1225 SQ FEET GATED COMPLEX SHOPPING CLOSE BY LOVE THE KITCHEN ITS LARGE AND BEAUTIFUL COUNTERS AND CABINETS