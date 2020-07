Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool media room

BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 1ST FLOOR AZALEA. CAN BE SHOWN WITH TENANT THERE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PICTURES WILL FOLLOW AFTER TENANT MOVES OUT IN TWO WEEKS.

COURTESY BUSES TO ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE AND THEATER, ALONG WITH SHOPPING MALLS, MOVIES, ETC.

ASSOC STATES 55+ PLEASE NO SMOKERS OR PETS