7758 Granville Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

TTHIS IS A GORGEOUS UPDATED UNIT WITH THE BEST VIEW IN ALL OF KINGS POINT! PRISTINE QUEEN MODEL (1500 SQ FT) WITH UPDATED KITCHEN, BOASTING GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, WHITE LACQUER CABINETS AND LED LIGHTING THRUOUT!, TILED OVERSIZED BACK PATIO WITH ACRYLIC SLIDERS AND A VIEW THAT CAN'T BE BEAT!! BOTH BATHROOMS HAVE UPGRADED NEW NEUTRAL WALL TILE! THE MASTER BATHROOM HAS NEW DESIGNER DOUBLE VANITIES! MUST BE SEEN TO APPRECIATE THIS IMPECCABLE QUEEN UNIT LOCATED IN THE NEWEST AND BEST BUILDING IN GRANVILLE! AND PLEASE DO NOT FORGET ABOUT ALL THAT KINGS POINT/ TAMARAC HAS TO OFFER!