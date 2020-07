Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

TOTALLY REMODELED WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPGRADED WOOD CABINETS. OVERSIZED BEDROOM WITH SITTING AREA. LOTS OF SPACE AND LOTS OF CLOSETS. CROWN MOLDING AND KNOCKDOWN WALLS. LARGE PATIO OVERLOOKING PRIVATE WOODED AREA WITH TONS OF TREES. STORAGE ROOM . GREAT LOCATION, RIGHT NEXT TO POOL. ASSOC. STATES 55+. HURRICANE SHUTTERS TO BE INSTALLED IN NEXT FEW WEEKS.