Amenities

recently renovated pool air conditioning clubhouse range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS UNIT 2/2 READY TO MOVE IN, CONVENIENCE LOCATION WITH GREAT AMENITIES. NEW APPLIANCES,NEW WATER HEATER, NEW AC AND NEW KITCHEN!! THIS IS A 55+COMMUNITY. ONLY FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN.

Requirements by the association:

Minimum Credit Score 675

Minimum income $25.000 a year

No negativeness on the back ground

No pets allowed

55+ community