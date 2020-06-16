Amenities

5921 Manchester Way Apt #1H, Tamarac, FL 33321 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Ref# 18-105600H6 Location, Location, Location!! Awesome corner unit townhome in beautifully maintained gated community. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath unit. First floor fully tiled and 2nd floor has new laminate. Washer and dryer in unit and private patio. Community offers a gorgeous Olympic size heated pool, basketball court, exercise room, aerobics room. Internet, alarm AND basic cable included in the rent! Close to the Sawgrass Expressway and the Turnpike-WON'T LAST! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3580383 ]