5921 Manchester Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

5921 Manchester Way

5921 Manchester Way · (954) 314-2752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5921 Manchester Way, Tamarac, FL 33321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1H · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1486 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cable included
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
internet access
5921 Manchester Way Apt #1H, Tamarac, FL 33321 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Ref# 18-105600H6 Location, Location, Location!! Awesome corner unit townhome in beautifully maintained gated community. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath unit. First floor fully tiled and 2nd floor has new laminate. Washer and dryer in unit and private patio. Community offers a gorgeous Olympic size heated pool, basketball court, exercise room, aerobics room. Internet, alarm AND basic cable included in the rent! Close to the Sawgrass Expressway and the Turnpike-WON'T LAST! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3580383 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 Manchester Way have any available units?
5921 Manchester Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5921 Manchester Way have?
Some of 5921 Manchester Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 Manchester Way currently offering any rent specials?
5921 Manchester Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 Manchester Way pet-friendly?
No, 5921 Manchester Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 5921 Manchester Way offer parking?
No, 5921 Manchester Way does not offer parking.
Does 5921 Manchester Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5921 Manchester Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 Manchester Way have a pool?
Yes, 5921 Manchester Way has a pool.
Does 5921 Manchester Way have accessible units?
No, 5921 Manchester Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 Manchester Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5921 Manchester Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5921 Manchester Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5921 Manchester Way does not have units with air conditioning.
