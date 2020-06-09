All apartments in Tamarac
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

5910 Paradise Pl

5910 Paradise Drive · (954) 588-5970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5910 Paradise Drive, Tamarac, FL 33321

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Beautiful 3/2 home, with many upgrades that will make your time at home feeling like you are in paradise. Top of the line appliances, new custom kitchen cabinets with natural quartz stone countertops, combination of tile floor and laminate waterproof floors throughout. Hurricane standby gas generator, and wired security system integrated wireless cameras. . Exteriors amenities featured : Patio roof, and manicured gardens, outdoor kitchen, swimming pool , canopy, cabana bath, outdoor shower. Enough attic space perfect for storage. Travertine Marble on driveway and main entry. Quiet residential neighborhood without HOA, Close to the new Colony West Golf courts , Woodmont Country Golf court, excellent Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 Paradise Pl have any available units?
5910 Paradise Pl has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5910 Paradise Pl have?
Some of 5910 Paradise Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 Paradise Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5910 Paradise Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 Paradise Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5910 Paradise Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 5910 Paradise Pl offer parking?
No, 5910 Paradise Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5910 Paradise Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5910 Paradise Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 Paradise Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5910 Paradise Pl has a pool.
Does 5910 Paradise Pl have accessible units?
No, 5910 Paradise Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 Paradise Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5910 Paradise Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5910 Paradise Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5910 Paradise Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
