5910 Paradise Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 3/2 home, with many upgrades that will make your time at home feeling like you are in paradise. Top of the line appliances, new custom kitchen cabinets with natural quartz stone countertops, combination of tile floor and laminate waterproof floors throughout. Hurricane standby gas generator, and wired security system integrated wireless cameras. . Exteriors amenities featured : Patio roof, and manicured gardens, outdoor kitchen, swimming pool , canopy, cabana bath, outdoor shower. Enough attic space perfect for storage. Travertine Marble on driveway and main entry. Quiet residential neighborhood without HOA, Close to the new Colony West Golf courts , Woodmont Country Golf court, excellent Schools