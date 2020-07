Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Fantastic apartment completely remodeled! Quiet and safe living in a beautiful gated community in Tamarac. New kitchen cabinets with cuarzo countertops, new stainless Steel Appliances, remodeled and modern bathrooms, new Paint, new central A/C, walk-in closet, screened balcony. Enjoy this beautiful gated community with amenities that include, Volley ball court, pool with hot tub, fitness center, Tennis Courts, elegant clubhouse lounge and much more.