Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

The Greens at Old St. Augustine

Open Now until 6pm
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd · (850) 820-8213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Winewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit M-M302 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit D-D303 · Avail. Aug 15

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit F-F206 · Avail. Sep 15

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit L-L106 · Avail. Oct 15

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit G-G104 · Avail. now

$994

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Greens at Old St. Augustine.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
parking
Conveniently located in a pristine and relaxing setting is where you'll find The Greens at Old St. Augustine in Tallahassee, FL. Our tranquil apartment homes, adjacent to Hilaman Golf Course, offer breathtaking views of lush landscaping and verdant fairways. Complete with unsurpassed service and comfortable amenities, our ideal location is close to Hwy 27, Hwy 319, and near Old St. Augustine Road. At our pet-friendly community, you'll spend each day under a beautiful canopy of sprawling old-growth Live Oak branches and Spanish Moss, Floridian charm at its finest! Plus, we are just minutes from the best dining, shopping and entertainment available in Tallahassee, like Governors Square Mall. Our community features many luxurious amenities such as a refreshing pool and whirlpool, spacious 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and an illuminated tennis court. Choose from our spacious one, two, or three bedroom apartment floor plans* and enjoy the inspired details and cozy comforts you'll find. Our friendly and professional staff are eager to assist you to ensure your lifestyle as one of our valued residents is its most enjoyable.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$400
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $400 per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Greens at Old St. Augustine have any available units?
The Greens at Old St. Augustine has 13 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does The Greens at Old St. Augustine have?
Some of The Greens at Old St. Augustine's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Greens at Old St. Augustine currently offering any rent specials?
The Greens at Old St. Augustine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Greens at Old St. Augustine pet-friendly?
Yes, The Greens at Old St. Augustine is pet friendly.
Does The Greens at Old St. Augustine offer parking?
Yes, The Greens at Old St. Augustine offers parking.
Does The Greens at Old St. Augustine have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Greens at Old St. Augustine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Greens at Old St. Augustine have a pool?
Yes, The Greens at Old St. Augustine has a pool.
Does The Greens at Old St. Augustine have accessible units?
No, The Greens at Old St. Augustine does not have accessible units.
Does The Greens at Old St. Augustine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Greens at Old St. Augustine has units with dishwashers.
