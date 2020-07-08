Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court parking

Conveniently located in a pristine and relaxing setting is where you'll find The Greens at Old St. Augustine in Tallahassee, FL. Our tranquil apartment homes, adjacent to Hilaman Golf Course, offer breathtaking views of lush landscaping and verdant fairways. Complete with unsurpassed service and comfortable amenities, our ideal location is close to Hwy 27, Hwy 319, and near Old St. Augustine Road. At our pet-friendly community, you'll spend each day under a beautiful canopy of sprawling old-growth Live Oak branches and Spanish Moss, Floridian charm at its finest! Plus, we are just minutes from the best dining, shopping and entertainment available in Tallahassee, like Governors Square Mall. Our community features many luxurious amenities such as a refreshing pool and whirlpool, spacious 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and an illuminated tennis court. Choose from our spacious one, two, or three bedroom apartment floor plans* and enjoy the inspired details and cozy comforts you'll find. Our friendly and professional staff are eager to assist you to ensure your lifestyle as one of our valued residents is its most enjoyable.