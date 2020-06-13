/
134 Apartments for rent in Parker, FL📍
Long Point Park
1 Unit Available
12 Alma Ave Unit B
12 Alma Avenue, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
- 2/2 Townhouse just minutes from Tyndall AFB. Lawn care are included. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 Unit Available
4551 # B Cedar St.
4551 Cedar St, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
950 sqft
- 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhouse close to Tyndall AFB. Washer and dryer in unit. Lawn care and trash included in rent. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Parker Pines Place
1 Unit Available
5304 Alexander Lane
5304 Alexander Ln, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1303 sqft
- Beautiful newly built 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a desired cul-de-sac community of Parker Pines in Parker, This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally located to the Worlds Most
Long Point Park
1 Unit Available
204 Blackshear Drive
204 Blackshear Drive, Parker, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1622 sqft
204 Blackshear Drive Available 06/21/20 - This home offers 4 Bedrooms and 1 Bath, located close to Tyndall AFB and across from both the bay and public boat access.
Parker Pines Place
1 Unit Available
5300 Nicholas Lane
5300 Nicholas Ln, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, convenient to Tyndall Air Force Base. All electric appliances, deck in the back yard, and a 2 car garage. Trayed ceiling in master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
1200 West Street
1200 West Street, Parker, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2016 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*Waterfront, brick home in Parker on Pratt Bayou. Convenient to Tyndall AFB.
1 Unit Available
6041 Hwy 98
6041 E Highway 98, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
-- - 2/2 Waterfront Townhome located at the foot of the Tyndall Bridge. Back patio provides view of West Bay. Walk to the bay from the back yard! All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 Unit Available
733 S. Camellia Avenue
733 South Camellia Avenue, Parker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
988 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located close to schools, shopping, dining, and Tyndall AFB. Brand new flooring. Fresh paint. Brand new cabinetry through out the home.
63 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.
Cherry Hill
1 Unit Available
120 Arlington Drive
120 Arlington Drive, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2386 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home on Lake Martin - Tastefully renovated 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home sits on a large lot and offers unobstructed views of Lake Martin. The oversized master features a private bathroom with tile walk-in shower and double vanity.
1 Unit Available
132 S. Comet Ave
132 South Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1315 sqft
132 S. Comet Ave Available 07/01/20 - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Tyndall AFB. House sits on a large lot . All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 Unit Available
401 Transmitter Rd.
401 Transmitter Road, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
401 Transmitter Rd. Available 06/15/20 - (RLNE5611094)
Callaway Chase
1 Unit Available
265 Callaway Chase LN
265 Callaway Chase Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath near TAFB - Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane. Tile and carpet throughout entire apartment. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. One car garage.
Morris Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
603 David Avenue
603 David Avenue, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Living room features a fireplace, dining room has french doors leading out into the covered back patio. Laundry room includes a washer and dryer unit.
East Bay Park
1 Unit Available
1008 S Comet Avenue
1008 South Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1964 sqft
*1/2 off first months rent for active military*This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths, located near TAFB. Large living room/dining room combination that opens into the great room.
Bay Front
1 Unit Available
5816 Bay Front Drive
5816 Bay Front Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
This waterfront home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a fireplace, kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, covered patio area, 2 car garage, and an in ground pool.*Pool service included**No Pets*
1 Unit Available
6302 Lake Drive
6302 Lake Drive, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
This home is centrally located near TAFB, shopping, & dining. The living room features a corner fireplace and french doors leading out to the backyard. Laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection and a double car garage.
1 Unit Available
168 N Comet Avenue
168 North Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
863 sqft
20 unit apartment complex extensively renovated. Buildings A and B will be ready June 17, total of 8 units. 2BR/1BA, upstairs units are $925, downstairs units are $950.
Pine Crest
1 Unit Available
6511 Enzor Street
6511 Enzor Street, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, open patio in the backyard and a 1 Car garage.*No Pets*
Martin Bayou Estates
1 Unit Available
515 N Bob Little Road
515 Bob Little Rd, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1197 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Equipped with a washer/dryer connection.
1 Unit Available
3519 East 1st Court - 3538-102
3519 East 1st Court, Springfield, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1195 sqft
Under new ownership and management. Four bedroom/ one and a hah bath apartment for rent. Laundry facilities on site. Pest control and trash included. Pictures may not be of exact unit.
Callaway Chase
1 Unit Available
227 Callaway Chase Lane
227 Callaway Chase Lane, Callaway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane.Close to TAFB - Beautiful Town-home with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on Callaway Chase Lane. Tile and carpet throughout entire apartment.
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Parker rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,440.
Some of the colleges located in the Parker area include Gulf Coast State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Parker from include Panama City, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Upper Grand Lagoon, and Miramar Beach.