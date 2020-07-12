/
185 Apartments for rent in Winewood, Tallahassee, FL
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in a pristine and relaxing setting is where you'll find The Greens at Old St. Augustine in Tallahassee, FL.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2731 Blairstone
2731 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1187 sqft
Close to town~ 3 bedrooms & 3 bath~ Corner unit~ back door view to the community pool~ freshly painted~ Brand new carpet~ close to the capitol and many other facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2851 PAR
2851 Par Lane, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1094 sqft
Available August 1, 2020...wonderful 2/2 on golf course; fireplace; lots of open space; deck overlooking course.
Results within 1 mile of Winewood
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
9 Units Available
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$819
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkway Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
8 Units Available
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments featuring modern kitchens, walk-in closets, extra storage and spacious layouts. Community highlights include game room, 24-hour gym, and pool, as well as an online portal for resident payments. On-site hiking and pet trails.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
63 Units Available
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1441 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lullwater at BlairStone in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1439 Live Oak Drive
1439 Live Oak Drive, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
954 sqft
1439 Live Oak Drive Available 07/31/20 - (RLNE2249360)
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2932 Woodrich
2932 Woodrich Drive, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
866 sqft
2BR/1BA towhouse off Apalachee Pkwy, offer living room, dining room and kitchen was removed last year. Ready Aug 1 Call LA to schedule a viewing Measurements are not guaranteed 775.00 security deposit, 50.00 application fee
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2045 Florida Soapberry
2045 Florida Soapberry Other City, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3213 sqft
Live in desirable Avalon Park. This single family -in impecable condition- is spacious , light and bright with 3,213 Sq ft. 3 Bedrooms, plus 1 Den , 2 1/2 Baths and 2 car garage plus a large driveway. Available now!.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2311 Tina Dr.
2311 Tina Drive, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1287 sqft
Charming conveniently located Townhome - Convenient and cute 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story townhome located off Victory Garden right in between Park and Apalachee, close to Governor Square Mall, Tom Brown, and Publix.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
2014 Midyette Road
2014 Midyette Road, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2 condo, ~1400 sf, nice open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings, all kitchen appliances, Washer/Dryer, ceiling fans. Clean; recent hard surface flooring and fresh paint. Convenient location, minutes from downtown. No smoking. Great for professionals.
Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
2287 Tina Dr
2287 Tina Drive, Tallahassee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1260 sqft
2287 Tina Drive near Park Ave - Located just off Park Ave.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
2959 Apalachee Parkway, K04
2959 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated , 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment, NOW READY to rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1575 Paul Russell Road #1701
1575 Paul Russell Circle, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1643 sqft
1575 Paul Russell Road #1701 - Brighton Place Condos - ALL BRAND NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT~ You'll love coming home to this awesome 3/2.5 condo in a gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Winewood
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$943
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1441 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer chef's kitchen, private patio, and upscale features. Residents enjoy communal pools, gourmet grilling stations, gym and billiards room. Located close to Governor's Park and within a short drive of Florida State.
Last updated July 10 at 08:51pm
2 Units Available
Indian Ridge Apartments
2922 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
2 Bedrooms
$830
Imagine yourself taking in the lake views at a quite, villa-style apartment community in Tallahassee. Located on Miccosukee Road, just off Capital Circle North East, Indian Ridge is located near shopping, restaurants, and Capital Regional Hospital.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
15 Units Available
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road, Tallahassee, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$650
500 sqft
4 bed 4 bath townhouse walk to the stadium!! - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT ($250) AND LEASE FEE ($200) BASED ON FULLY APPROVED APPLICATION.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
41 Units Available
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment living with hardwood floors, a fireplace, lots of storage and walk-in closets. On-site gym, coffee bar, sauna, pool and hot tub. Guest suite available. Green community. Near Mahan Drive.
Last updated July 10 at 09:42am
19 Units Available
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,014
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
949 sqft
Welcome to Jackson Square Apartments! Experience quality apartment living that exceeds your hopes and brings you a charming haven in the bustling heart of Tallahassee, Florida.
Last updated July 10 at 08:52pm
3 Units Available
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capital Ridge Apartments in Tallahassee, offers quiet, single-story living close to I-10 and Thomasville Rd. on the Northside of Tallahassee.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
6 Units Available
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$780
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tally Square in Tallahassee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$855
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1445 sqft
A Student Space For Your Social Life. College is a time where you have so much going on, and we know you want to be a part of it. Thats why The Social Tallahassee is the prime spot to be a part of it all.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1260 sqft
Provides easy access to Route 319. Green-friendly apartments with Berber-style carpets, faux wood floors and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a movie theater room, Internet lounge and fitness center. Boat parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
22 Units Available
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee, FL
1 Bedroom
$753
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$943
1275 sqft
Make Live Oaks at 275 Home Today!\nLive Oaks at 275 is a beautiful community that is conveniently located within walking distance of Tallahassee Mall and Trousdell Aquatics Center.