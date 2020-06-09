All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Live Oaks at Killearn

Open Now until 6pm
1555 Delaney Drive · (850) 303-6899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1555 Delaney Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32309

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-0906 · Avail. Sep 7

$760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 3-0320 · Avail. Sep 7

$760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 9-0904 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-0401 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Unit 3-0301 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Unit 3-0302 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

See 30+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Live Oaks at Killearn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
Welcome to Live Oak at Killearn Apartments, where youll find comfort, convenience, and an extraordinary array of wonderful amenities. Our community is nestled in the desirable and convenient Killearn neighborhood of Tallahassee, Florida, and enhanced by the peaceful surroundings and ease in which you can enjoy the best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Our pet-friendly community provides our residents with a beautiful clubhouse with a veranda overlooking a sparkling lake, a fully-equipped fitness center, and two resort-inspired swimming pools. Lounge on the deck, take a dip, or just enjoy the lush, park-like surroundings. Choose from our wide range of spacious one and two bedroom floor plans* boasting full-sized washer and dryer connections, kitchen pantries, large patios and balconies, dramatic vaulted ceilings and fireplaces in select apartment homes. Our responsive team will do everything they can to find the perfect apartment home that will complement and enhance your lifestyle! Contact us today for your personal tour of our Live Oak at Killearn Apartments or drop by our office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$500
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet up to 30lbs, $400 per pet over 30lbs
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Live Oaks at Killearn have any available units?
Live Oaks at Killearn has 46 units available starting at $760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does Live Oaks at Killearn have?
Some of Live Oaks at Killearn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Live Oaks at Killearn currently offering any rent specials?
Live Oaks at Killearn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Live Oaks at Killearn pet-friendly?
Yes, Live Oaks at Killearn is pet friendly.
Does Live Oaks at Killearn offer parking?
Yes, Live Oaks at Killearn offers parking.
Does Live Oaks at Killearn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Live Oaks at Killearn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Live Oaks at Killearn have a pool?
Yes, Live Oaks at Killearn has a pool.
Does Live Oaks at Killearn have accessible units?
Yes, Live Oaks at Killearn has accessible units.
Does Live Oaks at Killearn have units with dishwashers?
No, Live Oaks at Killearn does not have units with dishwashers.
