Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

445 Indian Village Trail

445 Indian Village Trail · (850) 778-5159
Location

445 Indian Village Trail, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 445 Indian Village Trail · Avail. Aug 20

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
445 Indian Village Trail Available 08/20/20 Townhouse in Indian Village Available August 15th 2020! - Remodeled town home in desirable location right next to the stadium!. Real Wood Floors, Brick Fireplace, Vaulted Ceiling, Study Loft, Spacious Deck, Overlooking Green Area.

Call or email Forrest to schedule a viewing!
Forrest@rentingtallahssee.com
850-296-2933

Schedule a tour or apply online today at:

https://www.rentingtallahassee.com/listings/detail/fb646a91-58a2-483d-83f7-f31e03d2394a

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4167207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Indian Village Trail have any available units?
445 Indian Village Trail has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 Indian Village Trail have?
Some of 445 Indian Village Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Indian Village Trail currently offering any rent specials?
445 Indian Village Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Indian Village Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 Indian Village Trail is pet friendly.
Does 445 Indian Village Trail offer parking?
No, 445 Indian Village Trail does not offer parking.
Does 445 Indian Village Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Indian Village Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Indian Village Trail have a pool?
No, 445 Indian Village Trail does not have a pool.
Does 445 Indian Village Trail have accessible units?
No, 445 Indian Village Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Indian Village Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Indian Village Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
