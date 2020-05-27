Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
305-C HAYDEN RD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
305-C HAYDEN RD
305 Hayden Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
305 Hayden Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Walking distance to FSU! Very nice 2BR/1BA Apartment located in Tomahawk Terrace. Upfront Parking Totally renovated with wood laminate floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 305-C HAYDEN RD have any available units?
305-C HAYDEN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tallahassee, FL
.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tallahassee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 305-C HAYDEN RD have?
Some of 305-C HAYDEN RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 305-C HAYDEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
305-C HAYDEN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305-C HAYDEN RD pet-friendly?
No, 305-C HAYDEN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tallahassee
.
Does 305-C HAYDEN RD offer parking?
Yes, 305-C HAYDEN RD does offer parking.
Does 305-C HAYDEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305-C HAYDEN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305-C HAYDEN RD have a pool?
No, 305-C HAYDEN RD does not have a pool.
Does 305-C HAYDEN RD have accessible units?
No, 305-C HAYDEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 305-C HAYDEN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305-C HAYDEN RD has units with dishwashers.
