Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2868 N GULF WIND
2868 Gulfwind Dr N
·
No Longer Available
Location
2868 Gulfwind Dr N, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
LARGE LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILING AND WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH THEIR OWN BATHS, INDOOR LAUNDRY. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY~
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2868 N GULF WIND have any available units?
2868 N GULF WIND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tallahassee, FL
.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tallahassee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2868 N GULF WIND have?
Some of 2868 N GULF WIND's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2868 N GULF WIND currently offering any rent specials?
2868 N GULF WIND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2868 N GULF WIND pet-friendly?
No, 2868 N GULF WIND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tallahassee
.
Does 2868 N GULF WIND offer parking?
Yes, 2868 N GULF WIND does offer parking.
Does 2868 N GULF WIND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2868 N GULF WIND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2868 N GULF WIND have a pool?
No, 2868 N GULF WIND does not have a pool.
Does 2868 N GULF WIND have accessible units?
No, 2868 N GULF WIND does not have accessible units.
Does 2868 N GULF WIND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2868 N GULF WIND has units with dishwashers.
