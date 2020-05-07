241 Dixie Dr #8

Amenities

dogs allowed furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath - Available immediately. Spacious 3 BR 3 BA End Unit -Furnished and close to Campus! Convenient location right on FSU bus route, makes it an ideal option for student living! This condo has over 1350 square feet with vaulted ceilings, Corian Counters, ceramic tile, and carpet. Each bedroom is a suite with its own bathroom with the master downstairs. End Unit with side yard, You will fall in love with the space! 850-597-0750 https://lewisresidential.appfolio.com/listings/listings



(RLNE5788124)