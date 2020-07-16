1513 Atkamire Drive

Amenities
- Available August 1st, 2020
-NOT Furnished
- Tile throughout kitchen, bedrooms, and bathroom
- Private driveway
- Large backyard perfect for enjoying the outdoors with privacy. Includes fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, washer/dryer, central A/C and heat
- Monthly FLAT water/sewer fee $30. Tenant directly pays for electric. Landlord pays for lawn care and exterior pest control
- Small pets considered ($250 pet fee - $10 pet rent) / no smoking
-Students must have guarantors or make 3x monthly rent