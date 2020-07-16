All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated June 29 2020 at 7:05 AM

1513 Atkamire Drive

1513 Atkamire Drive · (850) 296-7961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1513 Atkamire Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt B · Avail. Aug 1

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
- Available August 1st, 2020

-NOT Furnished

- Tile throughout kitchen, bedrooms, and bathroom

- Private driveway

- Large backyard perfect for enjoying the outdoors with privacy. Includes fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, washer/dryer, central A/C and heat

- Monthly FLAT water/sewer fee $30. Tenant directly pays for electric. Landlord pays for lawn care and exterior pest control

- Small pets considered ($250 pet fee - $10 pet rent) / no smoking

-Students must have guarantors or make 3x monthly rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Atkamire Drive have any available units?
1513 Atkamire Drive has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Atkamire Drive have?
Some of 1513 Atkamire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Atkamire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Atkamire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Atkamire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Atkamire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Atkamire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Atkamire Drive offers parking.
Does 1513 Atkamire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 Atkamire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Atkamire Drive have a pool?
No, 1513 Atkamire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Atkamire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1513 Atkamire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Atkamire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Atkamire Drive has units with dishwashers.
