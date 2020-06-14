Apartment List
FL
/
surfside
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020

222 Apartments for rent in Surfside, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Surfside renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9289 dickens ave , sur
9289 Dickens Ave, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1 sqft
LUXURY HOUSE IN PRESTIGIOUS SURFSIDE( MIAMI BEACH) . HOME UPDATED 3/BDRM, 3/BATH , NEW KITCHEN & appliances, NEW laundry room. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS!!!. GREAT WOOD DECK AND GARDEN ; BEAUTIFUL GLASS ENCLOSED GARDEN W/SITTING AREA.

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9064 Collins Ave
9064 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Great apartment for rent in charming Surfside building. Wood floors throughout. Tile floors in kitchen. Gas stove. Art deco bathrooms. Private parking lot for tenants with decal only.

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8777 Collins Ave
8777 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Breathtaking ocean views offered from this spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath plus den unit. This spacious residence has hardwood floors, walk-in closet and full size washer/dryer in unit . Large kitchen with eat in breakfast table.

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9401 Collins Ave
9401 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
A truly unique beach residence in the city of Surfside. Large (2,480 sq. ft.) and most desirable South East corner 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathrooms in a boutique, and elegant 12-story "AZURE" building. Rented ONLY fully furnished.

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9172 Collins Ave
9172 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Surfside, unit features hard wood floors, washer and dryer, small balcony, gym, pool, beach service & parking. Unit will be vacant June 15th, 2020.

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8910 COLLINS AVE - 2
8910 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
STUNNING, VERY SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND REMOTE CONTROLLED FAN WITH OVERHEAD LIGHT. FULL KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR AND GAS RANGE.

Last updated June 14
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9501 Collins Ave
9501 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Truly rare to find, an exceptional beachfront townhome steps from the pristine Bal Harbour shoreline. A modern masterpiece, this residence showcases thoughtful design details and luxury features throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Surfside

Last updated June 14
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Furnished Studio newly painted new furniture including internet service secure entrance also private entrance full kitchen minutes from South Beach laundry on site More info & apply online at https://hunt.

Last updated June 14
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7920 Harding Ave
7920 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
VERY BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1BD CORNER UNITS , ALL WINDOWS ,GREAT LAYOUT * ALL REMODELED * NEW KITCHEN,GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND ISLAND...

Last updated June 14
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7610 Byron Ave
7610 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS + 30 DAYS FREE WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** Come see this amazing garden view apartment space in a great location! Live close to all the fun, and entertainment of North Beach.

Last updated June 14
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1150 99th St
1150 99th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
WELL-KEPT 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO IN BAY HARBOR ISLANDS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WITH LARGE CLOSETS, MARBLE FINISH IN BATHS AND JACUZZI TUB IN GUEST BATH. GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.

Last updated June 14
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
237 Bal Cross Dr
237 Bal Cross Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
EXCLUSIVE BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE-GATED COMMUNITY.

Last updated June 14
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1085 98th St
1085 98th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,125
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large studio, recently painted, wood floors, full kitchen, ready to move in. Rated A schools, close to beaches and Bay Harbor Shops, close to restaurants. Please submit offer with application, credit report and pay stubs

Last updated June 14
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7300 Wayne Ave
7300 Wayne Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Updated unit with everything you need, Close to the beach and restaurants, wood floors in the bedrooms, tile in the living room, stainless steel appliances, includes cable and WIFI, 2 parking spaces.

Last updated June 14
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
9601 Collins
9601 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious apartment in the renowned Majestic Tower in Bal Harbour. This unit features a private elevator entrance, wood floors throughout, newly renovated Boffi kitchen, Knoll curtains, custom-built Italian cabinetry and views of the ocean.

Last updated June 14
North Beach
1 Unit Available
320 84th St
320 84th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - 30 DAYS FREE WITH 12 MONTH LEASE + MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy living in this large top floor studio.

Last updated June 14
North Beach
1 Unit Available
340 84th St
340 84th Street, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Large remodeled unit in quiet well kept building, 2 blocks from the beach and North Shore Park.

Last updated June 14
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9110 W Bay Harbor Dr
9110 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Amazing opportunity to rent 1 Bed 1 Bath on the water.

Last updated June 14
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7340 Harding Ave
7340 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
Ask
LOCATION LOCATION! This beautiful furnished units is located just 2 blocks away from the beach, a lot of different restaurants and shoppins in the area. Newly installed kitchen cabinets, new Stainless Still appliances.

Last updated June 14
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10178 Collins Ave
10178 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Spectacular and spacious 1B | 1B totally redone in the exclusive City of Bal Harbour. Unit has been renovated with a classic beach design, ceramic-wood floor, california closet, quartz kitchen counter-tops, stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14
North Beach
1 Unit Available
620 76th St
620 76th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
**** ALL REMODELED , NEW WOOD FLOORS , NEW KITCHEN , GAS STOVE , MODERN FURNITURE , LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET ,VERY BRIGHT , WASHER AND DRIER ON SITE QUITE STREET , JUST A FEW BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH , PUBIX , RESTAURANTS AND MORE * PLENTY OF STREET
Results within 5 miles of Surfside
Verified

Last updated June 14
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 14
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 14
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,905
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Surfside, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Surfside renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

