apartments with pool
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:22 PM
469 Apartments for rent in Surfside, FL with pool
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9273 Collins Ave
9273 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SURFSIDE Nice Pent house with ocean view, 2 full bathrooms, cover garage,walking distance to Ball Harbour, nice pool, beach access, gym, easy to show call today
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9248 Collins Ave
9248 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private, quite, Cozy Art Deco Building. 1 Bdrm Apt across from the beach. In lovely town of Surfside., The town community center has a water park for toddlers, Recreational pool, with swimming lap lanes and a nice slide, Jacuzzi.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9156 Collins Ave
9156 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Ready for tenant. Cozy building on Collins ave across the beach. Washer and dryer inside the apartment. Close to Publix supermarket, Bal harbour Shops, banks, two blocks to Post Office.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9201 Collins Ave
9201 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
**Luxurious apartment top of the line finishes* electrics blinds* direct ocean view* large corner balcony* fully furniture and equipped* Privet beach area with barbecue and volleyball court, in addition, public beach area chair/umbrellla/towel
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8888 Collins Ave
8888 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE FULLY FURNISHED,DECORATED BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS BUILT IN 2000.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8910 COLLINS AVE - 10
8910 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
Stunning 1 bedroom/1 bath in clean and safe neighborhood of sunny Surfside, FL facing the ocean on the west side of Collins Avenue across the street from beach access with view of ocean. Unit was just refinished. Huge walk in closet.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9195 Collins Ave #912
9195 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
905 sqft
Beautiful OCEANVIEW unit in Carlisle on the Ocean. Very nice unit, very well maintained w/1 bedroom and 1 bath. Very bright unit, WONDERFUL VIEWS. The property has tile in the entire unit. Freshly painted, nice bath, and a very confortable living.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9172 COLLINS AVE
9172 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1/1 763 SF condo at The Waverly in Surfside! Unit Features: fresh paint, high ceilings, walk-in closet, full size W/D and 1 parking space! Building Features: Recent substantial long term improvements, including updated new pool areas,
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8777 Collins Ave
8777 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury building on the ocean. Spacious open space layout apartment with beautiful views. Washer /Dryer inside unit. Covered parking #83. Valet parking for second car. Minutes to Bal Harbor shops, house of worship, supermarket and great shops.
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9001 Collins Ave
9001 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
2600 sqft
Luxury is reimagined at The Surf Club Four Seasons Residences by Pritzker winning architect Richard Meier.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9499 Collins Ave
9499 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Corner residence in beautiful Spaggia on the beach. The condo spacious, open concept, modern and totally renovated - Large master bedroom and bath. Den is used as a 2nd bedroom can accommodate children or nanny.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8855 Collins Ave
8855 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Great water and downtown views from this spacious 3 bedrooms, with a wraparound balcony at Champlain Towers East, in the heart of Surfside.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9401 Collins Ave
9401 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
A truly unique beach residence in the city of Surfside. Large (2,480 sq. ft.) and most desirable South East corner 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathrooms in a boutique, and elegant 12-story "AZURE" building. Rented ONLY fully furnished.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9225 Collins Ave
9225 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo for rent in this direct ocean front building in beautiful Surfside Miami Beach.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9501 Collins Ave
9501 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Truly rare to find, an exceptional beachfront townhome steps from the pristine Bal Harbour shoreline. A modern masterpiece, this residence showcases thoughtful design details and luxury features throughout.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8955 collins
8955 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
ARTE, a boutique collection of 16 oceanfront residences by Citterio & Viel in collaboration with Kobi Karp.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9341 COLLINS AVE.
9341 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1277 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE TO RENT !!! BEST DEAL AT THE BUILDING !! REDUCED !! REDUCED !!LIVE RIGH ON THE BEACH !! 1 SPACIOUS BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATHS.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9349 Collins Ave
9349 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$55,000
3400 sqft
Live in the Ultimate Luxury at Fendi Chateau, very private flow through corner unit available for Lease. No expensive was spared Custom Designed by BRG Homes. This residence features 4,268 sqft and 3 bedrooms 4.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9559 Collins Ave
9559 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
OCEAN VIEWS! 3/2.5 FULLY FURNISHED. POOL, SPA, BEACH SERVICE AND MORE... CLOSE TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. ASKING PRICE IS FOR 6 MONTHS, ONLY FOR SHORT TERM RENT
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9065 Dickens Ave
9065 Dickens Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
COMPLETELY FURNISHED, BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN HIGHLY SOUGHT SURFSIDE. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, 1 CAR GARAGE. VAULTED HIGH CEILING, TILE & WOOD FLOOR. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9455 Collins Ave
9455 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Unit will be available starting April 1, 2020. Oceanfront living in full service building in Surfside at the Waves! Come to live or vacation on the beach in an elegant turn-key furnished unit with open floor plan.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9511 Collins Ave
9511 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, warm and spacious apartment with a wide ocean view. Lots of closets, completely furnished and equipped. Separate vanity and dressing area. One block from Bal Harbour and Harding Avenue restaurants. Across the street from a Synagogue.
Results within 1 mile of Surfside
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
8630 Byron Ave
8630 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,050
430 sqft
Cozy studio apartment, secord floor corner unit, quite, gated community , on the bay , 2 blocks from the beach , close to shopping .
